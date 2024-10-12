Left Menu

China Warns EU on Separate EV Price Talks

China has cautioned the European Union against holding separate negotiations concerning the price of Chinese-made electric vehicles sold within the bloc. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce warns that such actions could undermine ongoing tariff discussions and damage mutual trust between the two regions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has issued a warning to the European Union, advising against conducting separate negotiations over the pricing of China-produced electric vehicles in the EU. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce declared that such actions could destabilize the foundations of bilateral tariff discussions.

Despite not providing specific evidence of the EU engaging in these standalone talks, China's warning coincides with the EU's recent refusal of a Chinese proposal. Beijing suggested a minimum selling price of 30,000 euros for Chinese-made EVs within the EU, hoping to avoid impending tariffs.

The Ministry highlighted that several manufacturers, including European-owned firms in China, have empowered the China Chamber of Commerce for Machinery and Electronics to suggest a unified price commitment plan, which forms the basis of current China-EU discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

