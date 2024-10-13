Venezuela's Silent Repression: The Rise of Passport Cancellations

In a disturbing turn, Venezuela has reportedly annulled the passports of over 40 journalists and activists following the controversial re-election of President Nicolas Maduro. The Financial Times, citing Laboratorio de Paz, highlighted this trend as part of an aggressive suppression effort by the regime against dissenting voices.

Laboratorio de Paz has voiced concerns that the actual number of individuals affected is likely higher, attributing the discrepancy to the pervasive fear of retaliation that prevents many from coming forward. These cancellations often occur at the country's main airport as citizens attempt to travel.

The rights group co-director, Rafael Uzcátegui, noted that this tactic allows the government to neutralize opposition with minimal political fall-out compared to actions like murder or torture. The measure coincides tightly with the government solidifying control following a disputed electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)