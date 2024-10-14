Bomb Threat Diverts Air India Flight to Delhi
An Air India flight heading to New York from Mumbai was diverted to Delhi due to a reported bomb threat. The aircraft is now at Indira Gandhi International Airport, where safety protocols are being followed to secure passengers and crew. Further details are awaited.
- Country:
- India
An Air India flight en route to New York encountered a security alert, prompting an emergency diversion to Delhi. The concern arose following a bomb threat made against the aircraft, officials have confirmed.
Once the plane landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, authorities implemented rigorous safety measures to ensure the protection of all passengers and crew members. A senior police officer stated that all standard safety protocols are being meticulously adhered to in response to the threat.
As of now, further information is pending, and authorities continue to assess the situation closely to determine the next course of action.
(With inputs from agencies.)