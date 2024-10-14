Left Menu

Avenue Supermarts Stocks Slide Amid Underwhelming Earnings

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, operating the D-Mart retail chain, saw a significant decline in stock prices following its quarterly earnings report. Despite a net profit increase of 5.78%, investor sentiment was not bolstered. The company's market capitalization dropped sharply, reflecting a disconnect between financial gains and market expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:02 IST
Avenue Supermarts Stocks Slide Amid Underwhelming Earnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the operator of the D-Mart retail chain, faced a significant drop in its stock value, seeing a decline of over 9% in early trading on Monday. This followed investor dissatisfaction with the company's earnings for the September quarter.

The company's shares plummeted by 9.46% to Rs 4,139.95 on the NSE and 9.37% to Rs 4,143.60 on the BSE. Consequently, its market capitalization fell by Rs 27,900.18 crore, reaching Rs 2,69,637.75 crore on the BSE.

Despite the company's report of a 5.78% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 659.44 crore and a revenue rise of 14.41% to Rs 14,444.50 crore, investors appeared unimpressed. Promoted by Radhakishan Damani, D-Mart retails essential products across various Indian states, yet the results failed to meet market expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024