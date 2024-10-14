Left Menu

India's Cement Demand Faces Slower Growth Amid Economic Shifts

Cement demand in India is projected to moderate to 7-8% growth, reaching 475 million tonnes in the current fiscal year. The slowdown follows higher growth rates from previous years. Despite challenges such as weather and labor, government infrastructure spending and housing demand are expected to support steady profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:46 IST
India's Cement Demand Faces Slower Growth Amid Economic Shifts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cement demand is anticipated to grow by 7-8% this fiscal, totaling approximately 475 million tonnes, according to a recent CRISIL Ratings report. This signifies a deceleration from the 11% compound annual growth rate seen between fiscal years 2022 and 2024.

The first quarter experienced a modest 3% demand growth due to extreme heat and labor shortages related to general elections, with a similar trend forecast for the second quarter. Recovery is expected as rural housing demand revives, spurred by a favorable monsoon, contributing to the segment that represents over half of cement consumption.

Government infrastructure projects, accountable for 30% of cement use, could further boost demand. Though infrastructure spending was slow until July, a substantial increase in government capital expenditure is predicted for the second half, enhancing the momentum in construction projects.

Sehul Bhatt from CRISIL Market Intelligence noted that cement demand typically rebounds in the fiscal year's latter half, aligning with post-monsoon construction surges. With improved labor availability post-festive season and initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, cement demand is projected to increase 9-11% in the second half.

Cement prices fell by about 6% year-on-year in the first half, yet operating profitability is expected to stay stable due to lower power and fuel costs. Ankit Kedia from CRISIL Ratings highlighted the benefits of operating leverage, noting volume growth has kept pace with capacity expansion, maintaining high utilization rates.

Nevertheless, potential setbacks include downturns in construction or decreased infrastructure spending, which could adversely affect demand. Furthermore, commodity and energy price fluctuations, driven by geopolitical tensions, or challenges in raising cement prices, could impact profitability, the report warns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024