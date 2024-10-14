Left Menu

Emerging Markets Steady Amid Global Economic Events

Emerging market currencies saw minimal movement as investors awaited key economic events, including ECB's interest rate decision. China's promise of increased debt to boost its economy left investors speculative about the stimulus's size. Mixed performances were observed in various global currencies and stock markets.

Updated: 14-10-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:30 IST
Emerging market currencies experienced mild fluctuations on Monday, as investors braced for significant economic announcements, including the European Central Bank's interest rate decision due later this week. Meanwhile, markets digested China's recent stimulus declarations.

Over the weekend, China committed to substantially increasing its debt to rejuvenate its faltering economy, although details on the stimulus's scope remain uncertain. 'There is no uniform interpretation of what would have constituted an upside or downside surprise,' noted Geoff Yu, EMEA macro strategist at BNY.

In Central Eastern Europe, currencies mostly held steady against the euro in anticipation of the ECB's potential 25-basis-point rate cut. South Africa's rand slightly weakened against the dollar, influenced by global economic trends in the absence of significant local data.

