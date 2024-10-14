Anand Vihar-Apsara Border Flyover Set to Open Amid Tree-Cutting Delays

The much-anticipated Anand Vihar-Apsara Border flyover is set to open sooner than expected, albeit without a crucial ramp component, according to top officials from the PWD department on Monday. The delay in gaining permission for tree replanting had hindered the ramp's construction near Ramprastha, Ghaziabad.

Tuesday saw a pivotal meeting between the PWD and the forest department, where the PWD requested to fell 66 trees last year, including two critical ones on the main carriageway. In compliance with replanting norms, the PWD has been tasked to find a suitable locale for planting ten trees for every tree cut down.

Efforts to close pending tenders are underway with a primary focus on the two significant trees barricaded on the carriageway. While trial runs occur, the complete flyover awaits an NOC from the traffic police. The 1,440-meter, six-lane flyover aims to alleviate congestion issues plaguing Ramprastha and nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)