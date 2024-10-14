Left Menu

Anand Vihar-Apsara Border Flyover Set to Open Amid Tree-Cutting Delays

The PWD department plans to open the Anand Vihar-Apsara Border flyover before completing a ramp due to tree-cutting delays. Permission to fell 66 trees is pending, with officials seeking alternative planting locations. Trial runs are in progress, anticipating a nod from traffic authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:21 IST
Anand Vihar-Apsara Border Flyover Set to Open Amid Tree-Cutting Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Anand Vihar-Apsara Border flyover is set to open sooner than expected, albeit without a crucial ramp component, according to top officials from the PWD department on Monday. The delay in gaining permission for tree replanting had hindered the ramp's construction near Ramprastha, Ghaziabad.

Tuesday saw a pivotal meeting between the PWD and the forest department, where the PWD requested to fell 66 trees last year, including two critical ones on the main carriageway. In compliance with replanting norms, the PWD has been tasked to find a suitable locale for planting ten trees for every tree cut down.

Efforts to close pending tenders are underway with a primary focus on the two significant trees barricaded on the carriageway. While trial runs occur, the complete flyover awaits an NOC from the traffic police. The 1,440-meter, six-lane flyover aims to alleviate congestion issues plaguing Ramprastha and nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024