Bomb Threat Emergency: IndiGo Flight Diverted to Jaipur
An IndiGo flight from Saudi Arabia to Lucknow made an emergency landing in Jaipur after a bomb threat. The aircraft was placed in the airport's isolation bay for security checks, as IndiGo prioritizes passenger and crew safety while coordinating with authorities to handle the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:54 IST
An IndiGo flight originating from Saudi Arabia executed an emergency landing in Jaipur on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to airport officials.
Departing from Dammam Airport, the aircraft was en route to Lucknow when its course was altered to ensure passenger safety.
IndiGo confirmed that the aircraft is under security checks while stressing its commitment to safety in collaboration with authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
