Left Menu

Euro Zone Market Moves: Bond Yields Dip Amid Easing Inflation Fears

Euro area Bund yields hit a one-week low as oil price declines reduced inflation worries. Investors anticipate a 25 bps rate cut by the ECB amidst an uncertain economic outlook influenced by U.S. Federal Reserve activities and Middle Eastern oil market developments. Credit ratings concerns linger for France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:30 IST
Euro Zone Market Moves: Bond Yields Dip Amid Easing Inflation Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro area benchmark Bund yields fell to a one-week low on Tuesday as a drop in oil prices alleviated fears of inflationary pressures. Investors are focused on the European Central Bank's upcoming policy meeting, which could see a rate cut amidst fluctuating economic indicators.

Oil prices declined by over 4% due to a weaker demand outlook and eased supply disruption fears after reports about Israel's stance on Iranian oil targets. This development influenced Euro zone investors to adjust their expectations for ECB rate cuts, which are closely following U.S. Federal Reserve cues.

Germany's 10-year bond yield dropped 5 basis points to 2.22%, while the ECB is expected to debate further rate adjustments in December. Analysts suggest that if the ECB maintains its current monetary policy, markets might increase bets on future rate cuts, pushing inflation forecasts lower. Credit rating concerns for France and Italy are also in focus as yields narrowed across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024