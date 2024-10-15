Left Menu

Samsung Reaches Agreement with Workers' Union

Samsung has welcomed the workers' union decision to call off their strike. The company has assured that there will be no repercussions for employees who participated in the strike, signaling a resolution to recent labor disputes.

Updated: 15-10-2024 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Samsung has expressed its approval of the workers' union decision to terminate their strike, which had highlighted ongoing labor concerns.

The tech giant confirmed that no punitive measures will be taken against employees who joined the strike, thereby fostering a conciliatory environment.

This resolution marks an end to the recent labor unrest at Samsung, with both parties set to move forward collaboratively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

