Samsung Reaches Agreement with Workers' Union
Samsung has welcomed the workers' union decision to call off their strike. The company has assured that there will be no repercussions for employees who participated in the strike, signaling a resolution to recent labor disputes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Samsung has expressed its approval of the workers' union decision to terminate their strike, which had highlighted ongoing labor concerns.
The tech giant confirmed that no punitive measures will be taken against employees who joined the strike, thereby fostering a conciliatory environment.
This resolution marks an end to the recent labor unrest at Samsung, with both parties set to move forward collaboratively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU and India Push Forward on Key Free Trade Agreement, Says Commissioner Hahn
REC Signs Rs 3 Lakh Crore Agreement with Rajasthan Government for Power Projects
Libya Resumes Oil Production Post-Central Bank Agreement
India and Jamaica Strengthen Ties with New Agreements
Nepal, India, and Bangladesh Forge Historic Electricity Export Agreement