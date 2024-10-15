Giant of the Skies: Beluga XL's Kolkata Visit

The colossal Beluga XL, reputed as the world's largest cargo plane, took off from Kolkata airport on Tuesday after its second visit within a week, authorities confirmed. Arriving early Monday morning from Tianjin Binhai International Airport, China, it departed for Bahrain on Tuesday afternoon.

The aircraft's stop was essential for crew rest and refuelling while adhering to strict Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). Locals caught a glimpse of this aviation giant, marking its second appearance this month after its initial arrival on October 8.

This impressive aircraft, famed for its vast capacity, was transporting crucial Airbus A321 components. The Beluga XL stands as a testament to modern engineering with its staggering length of 207 feet, a height of 62 feet, and a wingspan of nearly 198 feet, making it an upgraded model of the Beluga ST series.

(With inputs from agencies.)