Left Menu

Giant of the Skies: Beluga XL's Kolkata Visit

The Beluga XL aircraft, known as the world's largest cargo plane, made its second landing at Kolkata airport in a week for crew rest, refuelling, and observing flight duty time limitations. The aircraft was on a critical mission carrying components for the Airbus A321 between China and Bahrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:10 IST
Giant of the Skies: Beluga XL's Kolkata Visit
  • Country:
  • India

The colossal Beluga XL, reputed as the world's largest cargo plane, took off from Kolkata airport on Tuesday after its second visit within a week, authorities confirmed. Arriving early Monday morning from Tianjin Binhai International Airport, China, it departed for Bahrain on Tuesday afternoon.

The aircraft's stop was essential for crew rest and refuelling while adhering to strict Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). Locals caught a glimpse of this aviation giant, marking its second appearance this month after its initial arrival on October 8.

This impressive aircraft, famed for its vast capacity, was transporting crucial Airbus A321 components. The Beluga XL stands as a testament to modern engineering with its staggering length of 207 feet, a height of 62 feet, and a wingspan of nearly 198 feet, making it an upgraded model of the Beluga ST series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024