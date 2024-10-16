Left Menu

FAA's Audit on Runway Incursion Risks: Aiming for Safer Skies

The FAA is auditing runway incursion risks at major U.S. airports after several near misses. The audit includes risk profiles, procedural assessments, and safety recommendations. Staffing shortages and understaffed air-traffic operations contribute to these safety issues. President Biden supports hiring more controllers to address safety concerns.

Updated: 16-10-2024 03:03 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an audit concerning runway incursion risks at the 45 busiest airports in the United States. This decision follows a spate of narrowly avoided incidents, including one involving an Alaska Airlines jet and a Southwest Airlines plane in Nashville.

The audit aims to create risk profiles for each airport, identifying procedural, equipment, and process gaps while suggesting safety improvements. The FAA's Air Traffic Safety Oversight Service is tasked with this comprehensive review, scheduled to conclude by early 2025.

Amid these incidents, concerns are mounting over U.S. aviation safety, exacerbated by staffing shortages in air-traffic control. In response, the FAA is implementing surface-awareness technology and advocating for funding to hire more controllers, aligning with President Biden's plans to address these critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

