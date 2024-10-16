Canadian Air Force Rescues Stranded Air India Passengers

A Canadian Air Force aircraft has successfully carried 191 passengers of a stranded Air India flight to Chicago after their initial flight, bound for the US from Delhi, was diverted to Iqaluit, Canada, following a bomb threat.

With the city of Iqaluit unable to accommodate the 211 onboard, including 20 crew members, Canada's Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Harjit Sajjan, approved the utilization of Canadian Forces resources to relieve the pressure.

Air India expressed gratitude to Canadian authorities for the swift assistance during the emergency, ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers until they reached their destination. Meanwhile, recent days have seen a spate of bomb threats against Indian flights, though none proved credible.

(With inputs from agencies.)