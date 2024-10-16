International Airlines Respond to Middle East Tensions

Concerns over escalating conflicts in the Middle East have led international airlines to revise their flight schedules to the region. Many airlines have suspended or delayed services, prioritizing passenger safety amidst the rising tensions.

Aegean Airlines has canceled flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv until early November. Other airlines such as Air France and KLM have also suspended flights with extensions into next year. Similarly, Delta Air Lines, EasyJet, and Ryanair have adjusted their schedules.

These decisions reflect a broader trend in the aviation industry, with airlines around the globe reconsidering flight operations due to the volatile situation in the Middle East. The adjustments are reflective of a commitment to passenger safety amid the uncertainty.

