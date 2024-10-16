Left Menu

Empowering Futures: IYDF's Heartfelt Charity Drive in Gorakhpur

The International Youth Development Foundation, joined by Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra, hosted a memorable charity event at Composite Vidhyalaya in Gorakhpur. Led by Aman Kushwaha, the initiative provided educational and sports supplies to 21 children, promoting hope and community involvement alongside care and support from volunteers.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-10-2024
IYDF and Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra Bring Hope and Warmth to Underprivileged Children. Image Credit: ANI
In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a heartening charity event unfolded on October 16, orchestrated by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in conjunction with the Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra. At the heart of this endeavor was Aman Kushwaha, who led a team of five volunteers to deliver essential learning materials and sports equipment to 21 local children at the Composite Vidhyalaya, creating an uplifting experience for everyone involved.

Aman Kushwaha reflected on the significance of the event, emphasizing the transformative power of small acts of kindness. "Hosting this charity event filled me with immense joy," he expressed. "Witnessing the smiles on the children's faces highlighted how significantly we can impact their lives." The event focused not only on supplying essentials but also on fostering a sense of care and support, assuring the children that they are not alone on their educational journey.

The charity initiative included distributing school supplies like bags, notebooks, and pencils, as well as sports goods such as badminton rackets and footballs. Volunteers organized engaging activities, including drawing competitions and sports events, reinforcing teamwork and creativity among the children. Active participation of volunteers like Abhishek Kumar, Kanishk Singh, Piyush Tiwari, Sanjay Sharma, and Aman Singh, ensured a memorable day of joy and growth for all participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

