Andhra Pradesh Unveils Six Ambitious Policies for Economic Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday revealed six significant policies intended to transform various sectors, including industries, MSMEs, and food processing. These initiatives are seen as critical to advancing the state's economic landscape.

The policies, named AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0, AP MSME & Entrepreneurship Development Policy 4.0, AP Food Processing Policy 4.0, AP Electronic Policy 4.0, AP Industrial Park Policy 4.0, and AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 4.0, underscore Naidu's commitment to economic reform.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat post-Cabinet meeting, Naidu highlighted the ambitious target of generating 20 lakh jobs. He also voiced plans for additional policies in sectors such as tourism and IT.

(With inputs from agencies.)