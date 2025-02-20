Left Menu

APAR Industries: Pioneering Tomorrow’s Energy Solutions at Elecrama 2025

APAR Industries, a leading global manufacturer and energy solutions provider, will showcase its innovative products at Elecrama 2025 in Greater Noida. As an associate sponsor, the company aims to highlight its advancements in conductors, cables, oils, and EPC solutions, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and future-ready technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

APAR Industries Limited, recognized as a global leader in manufacturing and energy solutions, is set to make waves at Elecrama 2025, scheduled from February 22 to 26 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. As the associate sponsor, APAR aims to present its comprehensive suite of innovative products and solutions tailored for the energy sector.

The company, with over 66 years of rich legacy, is committed to addressing contemporary challenges with its visionary approach. APAR will leverage this platform to showcase its advancements in conductors, cables, oils, and EPC solutions, all designed to meet the evolving demands of the 21st-century energy landscape.

A key focus for APAR at the exhibition will be its 'products of the future,' indicating robust solutions engineered to optimize efficiency and sustainability. The showcase will affirm APAR's dedication to technological advancement, sustainability, and fostering growth as a prominent player in the global energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

