US Navy Searches for Missing Aviators After EA-18G Growler Crash
Two US Navy aviators are missing after their EA-18G Growler jet crashed during a routine training flight over Mount Rainier. Search efforts, including a US Navy helicopter, are underway. The cause of the crash is still being investigated as personnel from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station coordinate the search.
The US Navy intensified its search efforts on Wednesday for two aviators who disappeared after their aircraft crashed. The incident occurred during a routine training exercise, stated officials at the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station.
The EA-18G Growler jet, belonging to the Electronic Attack Squadron, went down in the area east of Mount Rainier at around 3:23 pm Tuesday. In response, search teams were promptly dispatched, including a US Navy MH-60S helicopter from NAS Whidbey Island, to locate the crew and inspect the crash site.
As of Wednesday morning, the two crew members were still missing, and the cause of the crash is under active investigation by naval authorities.
