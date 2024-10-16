US Navy Searches for Missing Aviators After EA-18G Growler Crash

The US Navy intensified its search efforts on Wednesday for two aviators who disappeared after their aircraft crashed. The incident occurred during a routine training exercise, stated officials at the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station.

The EA-18G Growler jet, belonging to the Electronic Attack Squadron, went down in the area east of Mount Rainier at around 3:23 pm Tuesday. In response, search teams were promptly dispatched, including a US Navy MH-60S helicopter from NAS Whidbey Island, to locate the crew and inspect the crash site.

As of Wednesday morning, the two crew members were still missing, and the cause of the crash is under active investigation by naval authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)