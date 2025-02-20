Left Menu

Bride's Disappearance Sparks Police Search in Bhopal

A 22-year-old bride vanished from her Bhopal wedding reception, prompting a police search. Forced into marriage, the Ganjbasoda resident fled with an alleged lover. Her disappearance has led to a missing person complaint, and authorities are actively investigating.

Bride's Disappearance Sparks Police Search in Bhopal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A young bride, aged 22, disappeared from her wedding reception venue in Bhopal, just a day after tying the knot. The shocking incident occurred on Wednesday night, according to a police official's statement on Thursday.

The bride, originally from Ganjbasoda, Vidisha district, entered into wedlock with a Bhopal resident on February 18, reportedly against her will. The couple was in Bhopal for their reception when the bride made a swift escape by switching vehicles.

The groom filed a complaint at the TT Nagar police station after the bride's sudden departure. Police, who have registered a missing complaint, suspect the bride eloped with a neighbor she had been romantically involved with prior to her arranged marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

