HS2 Reimagined: Britain's Rail Revival

The British government plans to revive the HS2 railway project, extending it from London to Crewe, reversing the previous decision to scale back. A private consortium will handle the extension, following delays and cost overruns that led to the cancellation of the northern leg in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:58 IST
In a significant development, the British government is poised to greenlight the HS2 railway's extension from London to Crewe. This move partially overturns the prior administration's decision to limit the project, according to an LBC radio report.

The report suggests that the extension will not be overseen by state-owned HS2 Ltd. Instead, a private sector consortium will take charge of the multi-billion-pound undertaking that aims to bridge London and northern England.

The HS2 railway project, conceived in 2012, faced delays and soaring costs exceeding 100 billion pounds, leading to the cancellation of its northern segment last year. The revived plan seeks to enhance Britain's rail infrastructure to match its European counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

