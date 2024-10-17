EKA Mobility Powers Nagpur's Public Transport with 250 Electric Buses

Electric vehicle manufacturer EKA Mobility announced on Thursday that it has secured an order from Nagpur Municipal Corporation for the supply of 250 electric buses. This initiative aims to enhance public transportation across major city routes while drastically reducing operational costs and emissions.

The contract has been awarded to Hansa Vahan India Private Limited, formerly known as Hansa Travels. This company has established a partnership with EKA Mobility to implement the bus service in the city.

EKA Mobility will be responsible for the production and delivery of the 12-metre, air-conditioned 41-seater electric buses to Hansa Travels. Additionally, EKA will manage an annual maintenance contract throughout the operation duration. This move is seen as a significant milestone in India's journey towards sustainable energy solutions in transport, as highlighted by Rohit Srivastava, Chief Growth Officer at EKA Mobility.

