Left Menu

EKA Mobility Powers Nagpur's Public Transport with 250 Electric Buses

EKA Mobility has secured a contract with Nagpur Municipal Corporation to supply 250 electric buses, enhancing public transport routes in the city. The buses will help reduce operational costs and emissions. The supply partnership is with Hansa Vahan India, reflecting EKA's leadership in the electric vehicle sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:42 IST
EKA Mobility Powers Nagpur's Public Transport with 250 Electric Buses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle manufacturer EKA Mobility announced on Thursday that it has secured an order from Nagpur Municipal Corporation for the supply of 250 electric buses. This initiative aims to enhance public transportation across major city routes while drastically reducing operational costs and emissions.

The contract has been awarded to Hansa Vahan India Private Limited, formerly known as Hansa Travels. This company has established a partnership with EKA Mobility to implement the bus service in the city.

EKA Mobility will be responsible for the production and delivery of the 12-metre, air-conditioned 41-seater electric buses to Hansa Travels. Additionally, EKA will manage an annual maintenance contract throughout the operation duration. This move is seen as a significant milestone in India's journey towards sustainable energy solutions in transport, as highlighted by Rohit Srivastava, Chief Growth Officer at EKA Mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024