Assam's Green Energy Vision: Leading the Charge in India's Clean Energy Mission
The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit showcased Assam's commitment to a sustainable energy future, highlighting decarbonization efforts and renewable opportunities. Key figures explored Assam's potential in solar, wind, and geothermal energy, reaffirming the state's dedication to innovative clean energy solutions and public-private collaborations for a greener tomorrow.
The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, held on February 26, 2025, emphasized the commitment of Assam to a sustainable energy future through the pivotal session on "Decarbonizing Energy in Assam - Present Scenario." This session gathered esteemed industry and government leaders to discuss Assam's energy landscape and decarbonization strategies.
Power Minister Prasanta Phukan and other dignitaries such as CERC Chairperson Jishnu Barua and Tata Power's Kaushik Sanyal participated, highlighting Assam's progress in renewable energy projects. The focus is on solar power, leveraging unused land, and meeting India's clean energy goals through collaborative efforts.
The leaders outlined policies and initiatives, stressing Assam's role as a model for utilizing solar power. The session concluded with a vision of transforming Assam into an energy powerhouse, aligning with global climate goals and enhancing energy accessibility and sustainability across the state.
