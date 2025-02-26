Left Menu

Assam's Green Energy Vision: Leading the Charge in India's Clean Energy Mission

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit showcased Assam's commitment to a sustainable energy future, highlighting decarbonization efforts and renewable opportunities. Key figures explored Assam's potential in solar, wind, and geothermal energy, reaffirming the state's dedication to innovative clean energy solutions and public-private collaborations for a greener tomorrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:22 IST
Assam's Green Energy Vision: Leading the Charge in India's Clean Energy Mission
Advantage Assam 2.0 (Image: Summit website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, held on February 26, 2025, emphasized the commitment of Assam to a sustainable energy future through the pivotal session on "Decarbonizing Energy in Assam - Present Scenario." This session gathered esteemed industry and government leaders to discuss Assam's energy landscape and decarbonization strategies.

Power Minister Prasanta Phukan and other dignitaries such as CERC Chairperson Jishnu Barua and Tata Power's Kaushik Sanyal participated, highlighting Assam's progress in renewable energy projects. The focus is on solar power, leveraging unused land, and meeting India's clean energy goals through collaborative efforts.

The leaders outlined policies and initiatives, stressing Assam's role as a model for utilizing solar power. The session concluded with a vision of transforming Assam into an energy powerhouse, aligning with global climate goals and enhancing energy accessibility and sustainability across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025