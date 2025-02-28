Tea Industry Shines Under Assam's New Clean Energy Policy
The North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) lauds Assam's new policy encouraging renewable energy adoption. The policy includes incentives for tea, coffee, and rubber sectors, addressing previous issues of energy banking and fostering solar power projects. It promises to transform Assam's tea industry towards complete reliance on solar energy.
- Country:
- India
The North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) has applauded the Assam government's new policy aimed at promoting renewable energy integration within its grid. The 'Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy' promises incentives for the state's tea, coffee, and rubber sectors, enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability.
NETA Advisor Bidyananda Barkakoty expressed satisfaction over the policy, emphasizing its significance for the tea industry. The policy resolves past concerns about energy banking and allows the unused energy from renewable sources to be adjusted annually, an aspect long requested by stakeholders.
This progressive move by Assam is expected to shift the tea industry towards a more environmentally friendly approach, with prospects of solar energy completely powering the tea factories in the near future. The policy marks a step forward in sustainable development in Assam's agro-sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
LNG: The Future of Clean Energy, Says IGL’s Executive at India Energy Week 2025
Modi-Trump Summit Skirts Individual Cases Amidst Broader Policy Talk
Hidden risks of ‘evidence-based’ AI policy: Are we delaying critical regulations?
Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons
Trump's Foreign Policy Sparks Uncertainty at Munich Security Conference