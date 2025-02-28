Left Menu

Tea Industry Shines Under Assam's New Clean Energy Policy

The North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) lauds Assam's new policy encouraging renewable energy adoption. The policy includes incentives for tea, coffee, and rubber sectors, addressing previous issues of energy banking and fostering solar power projects. It promises to transform Assam's tea industry towards complete reliance on solar energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:34 IST
Tea Industry Shines Under Assam's New Clean Energy Policy
  • Country:
  • India

The North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) has applauded the Assam government's new policy aimed at promoting renewable energy integration within its grid. The 'Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy' promises incentives for the state's tea, coffee, and rubber sectors, enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability.

NETA Advisor Bidyananda Barkakoty expressed satisfaction over the policy, emphasizing its significance for the tea industry. The policy resolves past concerns about energy banking and allows the unused energy from renewable sources to be adjusted annually, an aspect long requested by stakeholders.

This progressive move by Assam is expected to shift the tea industry towards a more environmentally friendly approach, with prospects of solar energy completely powering the tea factories in the near future. The policy marks a step forward in sustainable development in Assam's agro-sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025