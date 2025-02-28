Tea Industry Shines Under Assam's New Clean Energy Policy

The North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) has applauded the Assam government's new policy aimed at promoting renewable energy integration within its grid. The 'Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy' promises incentives for the state's tea, coffee, and rubber sectors, enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability.

NETA Advisor Bidyananda Barkakoty expressed satisfaction over the policy, emphasizing its significance for the tea industry. The policy resolves past concerns about energy banking and allows the unused energy from renewable sources to be adjusted annually, an aspect long requested by stakeholders.

This progressive move by Assam is expected to shift the tea industry towards a more environmentally friendly approach, with prospects of solar energy completely powering the tea factories in the near future. The policy marks a step forward in sustainable development in Assam's agro-sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)