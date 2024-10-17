Tech Stocks Surge on Positive Forecasts Amid Economic Resilience

U.S. stock markets are gearing up for gains as a positive outlook from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) uplifts semiconductor stocks. TSMC, the leading contract chipmaker worldwide, has forecast a notable rise in fourth-quarter revenue, attributed to increasing demand for artificial intelligence chips.

TSMC's U.S.-listed shares surged 8.8% in premarket trading. The upbeat forecast also benefited other chip stocks like Nvidia, which rose 3.1%, and Broadcom, up 2.8%. Concurrently, a stronger-than-expected increase in September retail sales highlighted the enduring strength of the U.S. consumer market.

Despite uncertainties ahead of the U.S. presidential election, strong economic data is supporting the equity markets. Indicators of the economy's vitality continue to influence investor sentiment, even as experts caution of potential volatility due to high valuation expectations.

