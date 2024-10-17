HIMOINSA Unveils HGY Series: Empowering Africa’s Critical Sectors with Sustainable Power Solutions

HIMOINSA, a global leader in power technology solutions and part of the Yanmar Group, has launched the HGY Series, a new line of high-capacity engines with a power range from 1250kVA to 3500kVA, soon expanding to 4000kVA. This innovation is tailored to address Africa’s growing energy demands, especially in vital sectors like healthcare, mining, oil and gas, and technology hubs, including data centres.

The HGY Series marks HIMOINSA’s entry into the high-capacity engine market, providing customized solutions for sectors where reliable power is essential. Africa's rapid industrial growth and infrastructure development demand robust energy solutions, and the HGY Series delivers flexible fuel options. Currently supporting diesel and HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil), the engines will soon be compatible with natural gas and hydrogen, emphasizing sustainability and reliability in regions facing power challenges such as load-shedding and grid instability.

Guillermo Elum, HIMOINSA’s EMEA Region Head, reinforced the company's commitment to Africa, highlighting localized capacity-building efforts. HIMOINSA’s approach includes training programs in Angola, South Africa, Morocco, Togo, and soon Tanzania, aiming to equip local technicians with the expertise to manage and maintain their advanced power systems. This initiative is part of the company's vision to foster job creation and develop specialized skills across the continent.

Expanding Production to Meet Africa's Growing Demand

To ensure seamless support for Africa’s fast-growing industrial sectors, HIMOINSA is enhancing its production capabilities with a new factory in Murcia, Spain, capable of producing 1,000 units. This factory is set to streamline deliveries to the African market, reducing logistical bottlenecks and ensuring businesses have reliable access to power solutions.

Francisco Gracia, CEO of HIMOINSA, emphasized the potential impact of the HGY Series on Africa’s key sectors, particularly in healthcare, mining, and the rapidly growing data center sector. "The HGY Series is not just a product—it’s a commitment to being a vital partner in Africa’s journey toward growth and modernization,” Gracia noted. The engines are designed to provide continuous, low-emission power to essential facilities, from hospitals in rural areas to AI-powered data centers driving digital transformation.

A Commitment to Sustainability

Aligned with Africa’s focus on renewable energy and reduced carbon emissions, the HGY Series supports Africa’s energy transition by integrating seamlessly with micro-grids and renewable sources like solar and wind power. This makes the series a viable solution for both rural and urban areas aiming to shift toward more sustainable energy practices.

HIMOINSA’s strong local presence through divisions in Angola, South Africa, Morocco, Togo, and Tanzania ensures comprehensive on-the-ground support. This allows the company to offer localized services, including training and technical assistance, delivered in Africa’s most widely spoken languages, further empowering businesses to enhance operational efficiency and cut costs.

Driving Africa’s Economic Growth with Advanced Power Solutions

The HGY Series is designed to power Africa’s most critical sectors. The rise of digital services and AI has increased the demand for high-performance data centers, which can now benefit from HIMOINSA’s low-emission, high-capacity engines. In healthcare, reliable power is critical for running life-saving equipment, especially in remote areas with unstable grids. Likewise, mining operations and oil and gas fields will gain from the versatility and durability of the HGY engines, ensuring continuous power even in challenging environments.

As Africa’s economies continue to grow, HIMOINSA is positioning itself as a crucial partner in the continent’s progress, providing not only state-of-the-art power solutions but also fostering local expertise and sustainable growth.