Left Menu

RAF Scrambles Typhoon to Intercept Threatened Air India Flight

The Royal Air Force deployed a Typhoon fighter jet to intercept an Air India flight from Mumbai to London after a bomb threat. The plane landed safely at Heathrow Airport, and the incident is now under civilian control. A sonic boom was heard as the jets responded at supersonic speed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:36 IST
RAF Scrambles Typhoon to Intercept Threatened Air India Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Royal Air Force swiftly responded to a bomb threat involving an Air India flight from Mumbai to London by deploying a Typhoon fighter jet on Thursday.

An Air India official confirmed the aircraft landed safely in London, and the RAF stated the interception was uneventful, with civilian authorities now managing the incident.

Residents in East Anglia were startled by a sonic boom caused by the jets, prompting local police to clarify it was related to the RAF operation, not an explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024