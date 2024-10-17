RAF Scrambles Typhoon to Intercept Threatened Air India Flight

The Royal Air Force swiftly responded to a bomb threat involving an Air India flight from Mumbai to London by deploying a Typhoon fighter jet on Thursday.

An Air India official confirmed the aircraft landed safely in London, and the RAF stated the interception was uneventful, with civilian authorities now managing the incident.

Residents in East Anglia were startled by a sonic boom caused by the jets, prompting local police to clarify it was related to the RAF operation, not an explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)