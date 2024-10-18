Left Menu

Currencies Surge Amid Global Economic Shifts

The Australian dollar and Chinese yuan rose slightly following China's better-than-expected third-quarter growth. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar continued its upward trajectory, driven by strong U.S. economic data and a dovish European Central Bank. Global currencies are reacting to political and economic developments, including Trump's election prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 08:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 08:15 IST
Currencies Surge Amid Global Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Australian dollar and Chinese yuan experienced slight gains on Friday after China's third-quarter growth figures surpassed expectations. This keeps pressure on policymakers to introduce more stimulus promptly. The dollar, set for its third weekly gain, benefits from dovish ECB actions and robust U.S. data, possibly impacting future rate cuts if Donald Trump wins the presidency.

China reported a 4.6% economic expansion for the third quarter. However, real estate investment significantly dropped in the first nine months. Despite the GDP release, the yuan remained largely stable. The Aussie saw minor growth, initially rising post-data before settling at 0.14% higher. The yuan's reaction was muted, with marginal increases both onshore and offshore.

Meanwhile, the euro has struggled, losing almost 1% for the week and falling through key technical levels, while the dollar strengthens notably against it and the yen. U.S. retail sales outperformed expectations and ECB's rate cut adds to the dollar's strength. Market disappointment with China's unclear economic recovery plans contributes to the yuan's significant weekly decline, despite slightly better growth numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024