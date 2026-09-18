Yen's Dive Post-BOJ Rate Hike: Market Watches for Next Moves
The yen continued to weaken against major currencies despite a rate hike from the Bank of Japan. The decision revealed divisions within the BOJ, with mounting inflation pressures in Japan. As global market focus shifts towards central banks' strategies, traders anticipate actions from the Federal Reserve.
The Japanese yen decreased in value against major currencies in Asian trading on Friday, despite the Bank of Japan's decision to raise interest rates, a move that was anticipated by the market. The yen fell 0.6% against the US dollar, continuing its decline after a short recovery.
The Bank of Japan's rate hike, which pushed rates to their highest in more than 30 years, was not a unanimous decision, highlighting internal divisions as two members of the board opposed the change. Meanwhile, core inflation in Japan remained stable at around the central bank's 2% target, pointing to ongoing price pressures that need managing.
Market players are keenly eyeing signals from other central banks, particularly anticipating the Federal Reserve's decision next month amid growing confidence in efforts to maintain its independence from political influence. In the broader markets, oil prices dipped, and cryptocurrencies saw modest gains.
ALSO READ
-
Bank of Japan Raises Interest Rates to 31-Year High Amid Inflation Concerns
-
Asian Markets Rally Amidst Global Inflation Concerns
-
Yen's Volatility Amid Interest Rate Speculations
-
Global Shares Surge Amidst Central Bank Rate Decisions
-
Currency Movements Amid Fed's Rate Decisions: USD, Euro, Yen in Focus