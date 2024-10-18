Identixweb Limited Prepares for IPO with BSE SME: Pioneering SaaS Solutions

Identixweb Limited, a notable IT firm specializing in SaaS-based digital product solutions, has initiated preparations to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) by filing a Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME. The proposed IPO includes a fresh issue of up to 30,80,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10.

The primary objectives of this public offering are to strengthen marketing strategies to bolster growth in both domestic and international markets, invest in comprehensive market research, and focus on product development. This will involve strategic talent acquisition for both the issuer company and its subsidiary, alongside addressing general corporate purposes.

In the fiscal period ending March 31, 2024, Identixweb Limited reported revenues totaling Rs 632.90 Lakhs, with an EBITDA of Rs 435.05 Lakhs and a PAT of Rs 283.90 Lakhs. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited will act as the Issue Registrar.

Identixweb Limited differentiates itself by offering a diverse array of SaaS-based solutions, primarily focusing on Shopify applications. The company aims to simplify the software management process for its clients by eliminating the need for installations and maintenance, thereby ensuring seamless delivery of services globally.

