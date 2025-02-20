India's E-Commerce Surge: Growth to USD 550 Billion by 2035

The market size of India's e-commerce sector is on track to soar more than four-fold to a staggering USD 550 billion by 2035, according to a recent joint report by Anarock and ETRetail.

The report highlights that in 2024, the sector's valuation stood at USD 125 billion. The findings were unveiled during 'The Economic Times Great India Retail Summit 2025' in Mumbai.

Key drivers for this exponential growth include increasing internet penetration, the adoption of smartphones, an efficient digital payment infrastructure, and a significant push from government initiatives such as 'Digital India'. E-commerce businesses are also extending their reach beyond metros, tapping demand in smaller towns and cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)