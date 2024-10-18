Hindustan Zinc Surges with Record Profits and Sustainability Moves
Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a significant 34.5% rise in net profit for Q2 2024, reaching Rs 2,327 crore. The increase is attributed to higher metal volumes and prices, particularly in zinc and silver. The company is advancing its net-zero strategy with a new renewable energy agreement and investment with Serentica.
- Country:
- India
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, part of the Vedanta group, has posted a robust 34.5% surge in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 2024, reaching Rs 2,327 crore, capitalizing on increased income.
The company noted a rise in consolidated income to Rs 8,522 crore from Rs 7,014 crore year-on-year, largely due to better metal and silver volumes, alongside favorable zinc and silver prices.
Pushing its sustainability agenda, Hindustan Zinc has approved a renewable energy delivery agreement with Serentica, aiming for over 70% renewable power, and invested Rs 327 crore for a stake in SRIPL, to ensure long-term green energy supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies
India-US Commerce Chiefs Unite on Tech and Investment
Piyush Goyal's Investment Push: Luring US Giants to India
Odisha's Global Investment Drive: From Agrarian Roots to Industrial Renaissance
Chhattisgarh Leads India's Renewable Energy Revolution