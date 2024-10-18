Hindustan Zinc Surges with Record Profits and Sustainability Moves

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, part of the Vedanta group, has posted a robust 34.5% surge in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 2024, reaching Rs 2,327 crore, capitalizing on increased income.

The company noted a rise in consolidated income to Rs 8,522 crore from Rs 7,014 crore year-on-year, largely due to better metal and silver volumes, alongside favorable zinc and silver prices.

Pushing its sustainability agenda, Hindustan Zinc has approved a renewable energy delivery agreement with Serentica, aiming for over 70% renewable power, and invested Rs 327 crore for a stake in SRIPL, to ensure long-term green energy supply.

