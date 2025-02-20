Waaree Energies Secures Major Solar Module Deal with Khaba Renewable Energy
Waaree Energies has secured a contract to supply 362.5 MW of solar modules to Khaba Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Engie India. The deal involves advanced 600Wp Elite BiN-08 N-Type TopCon solar modules, enhancing energy efficiency. Deployment is slated for NHPC, a leading Indian hydroelectric power company.
Waaree Energies announced on Thursday that it has secured a significant contract to provide 362.5 megawatts (MW) of solar modules to Khaba Renewable Energy. This organization is a subsidiary of the prominent Engie India.
The contract stipulates the supply of state-of-the-art 600Wp Elite BiN-08 N-Type TopCon solar modules. These modules are especially designed to boost energy efficiency, as noted in the company's official statement.
These advanced solar modules are set to be deployed by NHPC, one of India's foremost hydroelectric power entities. Waaree Energies Ltd's Whole-Time Director and CEO, Amit Paithankar, expressed enthusiasm: 'We are pleased to partner with Khaba Renewable Energy and NHPC on this important order.'
