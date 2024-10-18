Vedanta's Monumental Investment Sparks Odisha's Industrial Revolution

In a significant boost to Odisha's industrial landscape, Vedanta has announced a colossal investment of Rs 1 lakh crore to establish an alumina refinery and an aluminium plant. This venture is set to take place in the state, further cementing the company's presence in a region where it has already invested heavily.

Chairman Anil Agarwal recently held discussions with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Mumbai, solidifying the commitment to drive industrialization in the state. As part of this ambitious project, the investment will create approximately 2 lakh jobs, positioning Odisha towards its goal of a USD 500 billion economy by 2030.

Vedanta's investment promises to transform the region into a hub for downstream industries, given the anticipated doubling of aluminium demand by 2030. Additionally, Vedanta plans to enhance community infrastructure by setting up education centers, hospitals, and skill development institutes, further contributing to Odisha's growth story.

