Shyamakant Giri Appointed as CEO of Gland Pharma

In a strategic leadership shift, Gland Pharma has named Shyamakant Giri as its new Chief Executive Officer, with the appointment taking effect on January 15, 2025.

Giri, who currently serves as President for India and Emerging Markets at Amneal Pharmaceuticals, is credited with steering significant commercial growth across various international markets.

Meanwhile, Gland Pharma's current executive chairman, Srinivas Sadu, will retain his position, continuing to play an instrumental role in the company's ambitious expansion plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)