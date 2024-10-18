Left Menu

Shyamakant Giri Appointed as CEO of Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma announces the appointment of Shyamakant Giri as CEO, effective January 15, 2025. Currently President of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Giri will focus on global market expansion. Srinivas Sadu remains as executive chairman, guiding the company's next growth phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:58 IST
Shyamakant Giri Appointed as CEO of Gland Pharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic leadership shift, Gland Pharma has named Shyamakant Giri as its new Chief Executive Officer, with the appointment taking effect on January 15, 2025.

Giri, who currently serves as President for India and Emerging Markets at Amneal Pharmaceuticals, is credited with steering significant commercial growth across various international markets.

Meanwhile, Gland Pharma's current executive chairman, Srinivas Sadu, will retain his position, continuing to play an instrumental role in the company's ambitious expansion plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024