Left Menu

Ticketless Travels: Police Personnel Face Railway Fines

The Prayagraj railway division has issued fines to over 400 police personnel caught traveling without tickets on several trains between Ghaziabad and Kanpur. The special drive, initiated by traffic officers, aims to curb unauthorized travel in air-conditioned coaches, receiving positive feedback from passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:21 IST
Ticketless Travels: Police Personnel Face Railway Fines
  • Country:
  • India

In a crackdown on unauthorised train travel, the Prayagraj railway division has fined over 400 police personnel for ticketless travels in the past month and a half. The drive, spanning areas between Ghaziabad and Kanpur, revealed that many police officers used air-conditioned coaches and pantry cars without purchasing tickets, causing inconvenience to legitimate passengers.

Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, stated that the Indian Railways conducts regular checks to curb unauthorised travel, as it not only inconveniences passengers but also leads to financial losses. These efforts have reportedly been successful in deterring unauthorized travel.

Despite warnings from senior police officials in Uttar Pradesh, many police officers continued to leverage their positions to illegally occupy train coaches. However, efforts to document and report their behavior have begun to mitigate these incidents, with officers now facing potential ramifications for their actions. The initiative, led by railway officials, has been met with positive feedback from passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024