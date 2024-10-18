Ticketless Travels: Police Personnel Face Railway Fines

In a crackdown on unauthorised train travel, the Prayagraj railway division has fined over 400 police personnel for ticketless travels in the past month and a half. The drive, spanning areas between Ghaziabad and Kanpur, revealed that many police officers used air-conditioned coaches and pantry cars without purchasing tickets, causing inconvenience to legitimate passengers.

Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, stated that the Indian Railways conducts regular checks to curb unauthorised travel, as it not only inconveniences passengers but also leads to financial losses. These efforts have reportedly been successful in deterring unauthorized travel.

Despite warnings from senior police officials in Uttar Pradesh, many police officers continued to leverage their positions to illegally occupy train coaches. However, efforts to document and report their behavior have begun to mitigate these incidents, with officers now facing potential ramifications for their actions. The initiative, led by railway officials, has been met with positive feedback from passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)