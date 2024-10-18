Putin Calls for Gradual Integration in BRICS Currency Plans
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that establishing a unified currency for the BRICS group is premature, as it requires deeper integration among member countries. Instead, he suggests a gradual approach and highlights plans to strengthen the BRICS bank.
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called the introduction of a unified currency for the BRICS group premature, citing the need for a high level of integration among the member countries.
Putin emphasized a gradual approach, suggesting that Russia aims to bolster the new BRICS bank.
He is focused on enhancing BRICS—expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE— as a significant counterbalance to Western influence in global politics and trade.
