Putin Calls for Gradual Integration in BRICS Currency Plans

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that establishing a unified currency for the BRICS group is premature, as it requires deeper integration among member countries. Instead, he suggests a gradual approach and highlights plans to strengthen the BRICS bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:33 IST
Currency
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called the introduction of a unified currency for the BRICS group premature, citing the need for a high level of integration among the member countries.

Putin emphasized a gradual approach, suggesting that Russia aims to bolster the new BRICS bank.

He is focused on enhancing BRICS—expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE— as a significant counterbalance to Western influence in global politics and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

