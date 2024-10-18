Left Menu

FTSE 100 Faces Setbacks Despite Anticipation of UK Rate Cut

The UK's FTSE 100 dipped on Friday due to British American Tobacco's settlement in Canada, despite logging weekly gains amid rate cut anticipation. British retail sales rose unexpectedly, and Future PLC saw a 20% plunge after announcing CEO Jon Steinberg's departure, while Dowlais surged after a BNP Paribas upgrade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:46 IST
FTSE 100 Faces Setbacks Despite Anticipation of UK Rate Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 experienced a decline on Friday, dragged down by the impact of British American Tobacco's settlement to resolve a tobacco lawsuit in Canada. Despite this setback, the blue-chip index managed to record weekly gains fueled by hopes of a UK rate cut in the coming month.

British American Tobacco faced a 3.2% drop following its agreement, alongside Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco, to pay $23.6 billion for a lawsuit settlement in Canada. In contrast, UK-listed precious metal miners rose by 1.7%, mirroring record-high gold prices, while industrial metal miners benefited from China's new stimulus measures, leading to a 1.3% increase in copper prices.

British retail sales defied expectations by rising in September despite consumer concerns over potential tax hikes. The positive movement in UK stock markets this week was driven by Wednesday's data revealing a drop in British inflation to 1.7%, below the BoE's target, reinforcing predictions of a rate cut by the Bank of England on November 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024