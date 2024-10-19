Left Menu

Boeing Strike Negotiations Progress Amidst Union and Corporate Tensions

Machinists at Boeing, on strike for over a month, are in indirect talks with the company facilitated by Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su. The workers demand better wages and pension terms, while Boeing has faced production halts and is planning job cuts and financial measures to manage ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 04:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 04:54 IST
Boeing's machinists strike shows signs of potential resolution as indirect negotiations, led by Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su, progress. The union, representing around 33,000 striking workers, expressed commitment to the discussions.

The strike began on September 13, demanding a 40% wage increase and pension restoration, impacting Boeing's production lines, including the 737 MAX. Boeing previously offered a 30% raise, which was rejected by the union, leading to an unfair labor practice charge against the workers.

Amidst these labor tensions, Boeing faces a tumultuous period, planning significant job cuts and announcing various financial strategies to stabilize its operations. Secretary Su remains actively engaged with both parties to facilitate a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

