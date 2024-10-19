Left Menu

Festival Surge: inDrive.Outstation Soars During India's Celebrations

inDrive.Outstation has witnessed a significant increase in orders during India's festival season, as people travel for religious reasons and family celebrations. The service reported notable growth in key cities, with significant order surges along popular intercity routes, emphasizing its status as a preferred ride-hailing option.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

inDrive.Outstation experienced a significant surge in rides during India's festival season, a time when travel for religious events and family gatherings is at its peak. The service doubled its orders and audience on key dates, underscoring its role as a preferred intercity ride-hailing choice.

During festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, and Bhai Dooj, major cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh, and Mumbai showed impressive growth in inDrive.Outstation orders, reflecting a countrywide trend. Data indicates a 113% increase in Delhi orders, with similarly robust growth in other regions.

Routes such as Mumbai to Pune and Lucknow to Kanpur were particularly popular, with inDrive.Outstation ensuring comfortable rides at user-selected fares. The company's emphasis on service excellence and safety is evident as they navigate peak demand periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

