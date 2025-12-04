Left Menu

Delhi govt plans illuminations, decorations on likely inscription of Diwali in UNESCO list

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:20 IST
Delhi govt plans illuminations, decorations on likely inscription of Diwali in UNESCO list
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is planning to illuminate major historical monuments in the city with Diwali-like decorations on the likely inscription of the festival in the UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage, officials said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Culture has contacted the Delhi government in this regard, they said.

''We will illuminate major historical monuments as well as the Delhi government's buildings with diyas and other items. The main event will be held at the Red Fort,'' Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said.

India has submitted the nomination of Diwali to be inscribed in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) representative list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

''The festival is expected to be inscribed on December 10, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently.

''In this context, it is requested that Deepavali be commemorated suitably on December 10,'' the minister said in the letter.

India is hosting the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (IGC20COM) from December 7-13 at the Red Fort.

The session will convene hundreds of delegates from more than 100 countries.

Lighting of diyas and decorative illumination at prominent historical monuments and cultural sites along with other cultural activities including traditional performances and Rangoli displays will be part of the decorations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's error

UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

 Global
3
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States
4
A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025