AarthageniX Expo 2024: Revolutionizing Financial Literacy in India

The Bombay Exhibition Center was abuzz on October 18 as the inaugural AarthageniX Expo 2024 opened its doors to throngs of young investors, entrepreneurs, and financial experts. The two-day event, touted as the largest financial literacy and networking expo in India, aimed to elevate financial education nationwide.

Key industry figures headlined the event, including V S Sundaresan from SEBI and representatives from NSE, BSE, MCX, and other financial giants like HDFC Securities and PGIM Mutual Funds. Their focus was on the critical role of accessible education and strategic investing in fostering long-term economic stability.

The expo featured dynamic workshops, interactive exhibits, and seminars, all designed to close the gap between theory and practice. Real-time investment simulations and matchmaking sessions offered participants a practical edge. Ankit Ajmera of AarthageniX highlighted plans for future expos with even more innovative sessions and networking opportunities.

Rishi Nathany from MCX underscored the significance of financial literacy, particularly the need to educate about identifying risks and avoiding scams. Through both physical and digital initiatives, the expo sought to empower diverse groups by improving financial decision-making skills.

Ending with a note of achievement, Ankit Ajmera declared the expo a resounding success and a pioneering initiative in India's financial landscape, setting a high benchmark for future events focused on equipping the public with essential financial tools and knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)