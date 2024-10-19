Left Menu

AarthageniX Expo 2024: Revolutionizing Financial Literacy in India

The AarthageniX Expo 2024, held at Bombay Exhibition Center, gathered financial leaders and thousands of participants for India’s largest financial literacy event. With keynote speakers and interactive workshops, the expo emphasized financial education's role in economic growth, setting a new standard for financial literacy events in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:41 IST
AarthageniX Expo 2024: Revolutionizing Financial Literacy in India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay Exhibition Center was abuzz on October 18 as the inaugural AarthageniX Expo 2024 opened its doors to throngs of young investors, entrepreneurs, and financial experts. The two-day event, touted as the largest financial literacy and networking expo in India, aimed to elevate financial education nationwide.

Key industry figures headlined the event, including V S Sundaresan from SEBI and representatives from NSE, BSE, MCX, and other financial giants like HDFC Securities and PGIM Mutual Funds. Their focus was on the critical role of accessible education and strategic investing in fostering long-term economic stability.

The expo featured dynamic workshops, interactive exhibits, and seminars, all designed to close the gap between theory and practice. Real-time investment simulations and matchmaking sessions offered participants a practical edge. Ankit Ajmera of AarthageniX highlighted plans for future expos with even more innovative sessions and networking opportunities.

Rishi Nathany from MCX underscored the significance of financial literacy, particularly the need to educate about identifying risks and avoiding scams. Through both physical and digital initiatives, the expo sought to empower diverse groups by improving financial decision-making skills.

Ending with a note of achievement, Ankit Ajmera declared the expo a resounding success and a pioneering initiative in India's financial landscape, setting a high benchmark for future events focused on equipping the public with essential financial tools and knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024