China-Vatican Bishop Agreement Extended: A Critical Accord

China and the Vatican have reached an agreement to prolong their historic accord on the appointment of Catholic bishops in China for another four years, both parties announced on Tuesday.

The bilateral deal, originally inked in 2018 and renewed biennially since, allows Chinese authorities to have a say in the appointment of bishops, while the Pope retains the final decision-making authority. The Chinese foreign ministry made the initial announcement during a Beijing press conference, with the Vatican subsequently confirming the extension and emphasizing its commitment to a constructive dialogue with China.

However, the agreement has faced criticism from conservative Catholics who argue it surrenders too much influence to the Chinese state. Notably, Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong has been a vocal opponent, concerned about the implications for the Church's independence. In contrast, the Vatican posits that the accord bridges a long-standing divide between the official state-aligned church and the clandestine church loyal to Rome. Though the deal's specifics remain unpublished, the Vatican hopes it will continue to foster beneficial relations for China's Catholic community.

