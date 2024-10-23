Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Faces Rs 139.3 Crore GST Challenge

Maruti Suzuki India is contesting a Haryana GST appellate authority's tax demand of Rs 139.3 crore. This demand pertains to tax liability under reverse charge for services between July 2017 and August 2022. Though the company paid the amount earlier, an appeal is planned. Financial operations remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:05 IST
Maruti Suzuki Faces Rs 139.3 Crore GST Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSI), the country's largest carmaker, is challenging a tax demand of Rs 139.3 crore levied by a Haryana GST appellate authority.

According to a regulatory filing by MSI, the Commissioner of Appeals upheld the demand for the period from July 2017 to August 2022. This relates to a tax liability identified under the reverse charge mechanism for certain services.

Despite preemptively settling the amount before a show cause notice was issued on September 28, 2023, MSI intends to contest the order before the Tribunal. The company assures stakeholders that the order will not significantly impact its financial or operational activities. On Wednesday, Maruti Suzuki shares closed with a slight increase of 0.35%, priced at Rs 11,963.15 per share on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024