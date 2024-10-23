Cyclone Dana Grounds Kolkata Flights: Airport Shuts for Safety

In response to Cyclone Dana, Kolkata airport authorities have announced a suspension of flight operations for 15 hours. The decision, made with safety as a priority, will affect flights from 6 p.m. on Thursday until 9 a.m. on Friday.

Prompted by forecasts of heavy wind and rainfall, the Airports Authority of India has prioritized passenger and staff security, as well as the protection of equipment and infrastructure. The closure is designed to mitigate risk during the cyclone's passage through West Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts Dana to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha, with winds reaching up to 120 kmph. Officials emphasize the importance of precautionary measures to prevent potential damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)