Kolkata airport will suspend flight operations for 15 hours due to the anticipated impact of Cyclone Dana. The decision aims to ensure the safety of passengers, staff, and infrastructure with heavy winds and rainfall expected from late Thursday evening to Friday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:13 IST
Cyclone Dana Grounds Kolkata Flights: Airport Shuts for Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to Cyclone Dana, Kolkata airport authorities have announced a suspension of flight operations for 15 hours. The decision, made with safety as a priority, will affect flights from 6 p.m. on Thursday until 9 a.m. on Friday.

Prompted by forecasts of heavy wind and rainfall, the Airports Authority of India has prioritized passenger and staff security, as well as the protection of equipment and infrastructure. The closure is designed to mitigate risk during the cyclone's passage through West Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts Dana to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha, with winds reaching up to 120 kmph. Officials emphasize the importance of precautionary measures to prevent potential damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

