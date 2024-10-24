Left Menu

MRPL Wins Asian Leadership Award for Innovative HR Strategies

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) was awarded the 'Organization with Innovative HR Practices' at the 2024 Asian Leadership Awards. The award highlights MRPL's commitment to empowering employees and positively impacting the community. R P Banerjee and Hikmat Al Kaitoob presented the award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:43 IST
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has been recognized for its exceptional human resource strategies, receiving the 'Organization with Innovative HR Practices' award at the 2024 Asian Leadership Awards.

The accolade was presented by R P Banerjee, Chairman and Director of EIILM – Kolkata, alongside Hikmat Al Kaitoob, a renowned international business leader and philanthropist.

Krishna Hegde Miyar, Group General Manager (HR) at MRPL, emphasized the importance of the award, stating it reaffirms the company's dedication to empowering its workforce and having a positive community impact.

