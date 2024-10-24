Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Train Derails on Norway's Northern Coast

A train derailed on Norway's northern coast, resulting in one fatality and injuries to four people. Initial reports indicated minor injuries at the scene. The derailment, caused by a rock slide, occurred on the Arctic Circle Express between Trondheim and Bodoe with 50 to 70 passengers onboard.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic train derailment occurred along Norway's northern coast on Thursday, claiming one life and injuring four others. The train, carrying between 50 to 70 passengers, struck a massive rock on the tracks caused by a rock slide, according to local reports.

Train operator SJ confirmed that 90 tickets were sold for the journey, although the exact number of passengers on board remained uncertain. Police spokesman Kenneth Lauritsen reported to Dagbladet that five to six people sustained injuries.

The incident took place at 1238 GMT as the Arctic Circle Express made its way from Trondheim to Bodoe. Authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment as families mourn the loss of life and attend to those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

