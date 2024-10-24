Left Menu

Storm Watch: Kolkata Airport Suspends Flights Amid Cyclone Dana Alert

Kolkata airport halted flight operations for 15 hours due to Cyclone Dana's anticipated impact. The closure was delayed because of a bomb threat, later found false. Extensive precautions were taken, including securing aircraft and equipment, to prevent damage. Operations are set to resume after the cyclone's passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Airport has temporarily suspended flight operations for a total of 15 hours due to the impending threat of Cyclone Dana, a senior Airports Authority of India (AAI) official stated.

The suspension was slightly delayed following a hoax bomb threat, which resulted in the last flights from IndiGo arriving and departing later than scheduled. Safety protocols have been enacted, including sealing entry and exit points, securing parked aircraft, and ensuring that all ground equipment is properly secured. Aero-bridges have been retracted, and additional safety measures taken to prevent any potential damage caused by strong winds.

As operators prepared for the cyclone, steps such as lowering high mast lights and mooring small aircraft were executed alongside coordination with local government to ensure the airport resumes operations safely on time post-cyclone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

