Telegram Fined by Australia for Delayed Response on Child Safety Measures

Australia's eSafety regulator fined Telegram A$1 million for delaying a response about efforts to prevent child abuse and extremist content. Telegram's late reply hindered regulatory measures, prompting criticism of platform transparency, particularly as youth involvement in extremism rises. Telegram plans to appeal the penalty.

Updated: 24-02-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 02:39 IST
Telegram Fined by Australia for Delayed Response on Child Safety Measures

Australia's online safety regulator has imposed a fine of approximately A$1 million on the messaging platform Telegram due to the company's delayed response to queries concerning its measures to counter child abuse and extremist content. The eSafety Commission, back in March 2024, had requested answers from social media giants including YouTube, X, Facebook, Telegram, and Reddit, emphasizing their perceived failure to sufficiently curb the misuse of their platforms for extremist recruitment through features like live-streaming and algorithms.

Both Telegram and Reddit faced inquiries about their strategies to mitigate child sexual abuse material. While responses were required by May, Telegram only replied in October. eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant stressed the obligation of timely transparency under Australian law, asserting that the absence of compliance hindered the commission's efforts to enforce safety measures. Telegram, defending its position, claimed it had addressed all of eSafety's inquiries previously and plans to contest the fine, describing it as unjust.

The controversy adds to increased scrutiny of Telegram, particularly as its founder, Pavel Durov, faces legal challenges in France regarding accusations of the platform being used for illicit activities. Grant underscored the necessity for Big Tech to be transparent and proactive in preventing misuse, given the rising threat from online extremist content. Should Telegram disregard the penalty, eSafety is prepared to pursue legal action to impose a civil penalty, she warned.

