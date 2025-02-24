Left Menu

NHTSA's Workforce Cut Amidst Probes into Tesla's Safety Measures

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reduced its workforce by 4% amid ongoing investigations into Tesla's safety practices. Despite the cuts, NHTSA remains large and continues its crucial safety mission. Probes into Tesla focus on the Full Self-Driving software and remote car-moving feature amid safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reduced its staff by 4% in a move aligned with broader government efforts to streamline probationary employees, a spokesperson revealed on Monday. Amidst this, the agency is actively investigating Tesla, led by CEO Elon Musk, particularly focusing on its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.

Despite the recent layoffs, which left the NHTSA with a workforce of about 800, the agency remains significantly larger than before. Under President Joe Biden, it grew by 30%. The agency assures that vital positions connected to its mission of enhancing road safety are retained.

Recent investigations by the NHTSA target Tesla, with concerns over the automaker's FSD software after incidents, including a fatal crash. A January probe into Tesla involves reports of crashes linked to a remote car-moving feature. Additionally, Tesla recalled over two million vehicles in December 2023 to address safety concerns regarding its Autopilot system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

