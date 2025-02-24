NHTSA's Workforce Cut Amidst Probes into Tesla's Safety Measures

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reduced its staff by 4% in a move aligned with broader government efforts to streamline probationary employees, a spokesperson revealed on Monday. Amidst this, the agency is actively investigating Tesla, led by CEO Elon Musk, particularly focusing on its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.

Despite the recent layoffs, which left the NHTSA with a workforce of about 800, the agency remains significantly larger than before. Under President Joe Biden, it grew by 30%. The agency assures that vital positions connected to its mission of enhancing road safety are retained.

Recent investigations by the NHTSA target Tesla, with concerns over the automaker's FSD software after incidents, including a fatal crash. A January probe into Tesla involves reports of crashes linked to a remote car-moving feature. Additionally, Tesla recalled over two million vehicles in December 2023 to address safety concerns regarding its Autopilot system.

(With inputs from agencies.)