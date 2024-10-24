Telecom Woes Ground Air India and Vistara Contact Centers
Air India and Vistara faced customer service disruptions due to technical issues with telecom providers. The problem was resolved by evening. Both airlines notified customers via social media platform X, requesting patience and understanding during the downtime.
On Thursday, Air India and Vistara customers encountered difficulties in reaching the airlines' contact centers due to technical issues with telecom providers.
Sources reported that these problems were resolved by late evening, allowing services to resume to normal.
Both airlines issued advisories on the social media platform X, updating customers on the telecom provider's efforts to rectify the issue, and requested patience during the service disruption.
